Behind Eliud Kipchoge’s Record Run

Though Eliud Kipchoge’s record-breaking marathon run in Vienna will not count as an official world record, his feat is proof that a sub-two-hour marathon is possible—under almost perfect conditions. In a video for Wired, sport psychologist Michael Joyner explains just how Kipchoge did it. From the way he followed in his pacers’ draft and ran a course with minimal hills, to the carbon plate-imbedded sneakers he wore (which some claim are “technological doping”) it turns out that Kipchoge was not only perfectly on pace, but he also had some help. That doesn’t discredit his accomplishment, it merely poses the question of how traditional marathons could better foster faster finishes—especially interesting considering Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei also just broke the women’s world record at Chicago Marathon. See more at Wired.

