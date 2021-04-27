Bertrand Burgalat: L’Homme Idéal (Yuksek Radio Edit)

Prolific musician, composer and producer Bertrand Burgalat, founder of French label Tricatel (known for the future-retro “Burgalat sound” that influenced the likes of Daft Punk), is poised to release his first new album in four years. Rêve Capital will be out in June and features “L’Homme Idéal’ (or “The Ideal Man”) which has been released as two versions. The radio edit by French producer, DJ and singer Yuksek (aka Pierre-Alexandre Busson) is faster than the album version and adds handclaps and bongos, while maintaining the song’s overall breezy disco vibe. Burgalat’s speak-singing style adds the perfect level of nonchalance to the playful lyrics, in which he brags, “L’homme idéal, c’est moi / Encore faut-il trouver quelqu’un qui me mérite,” meaning “The ideal man, it’s me / I still have to find someone who deserves me.”