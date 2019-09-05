M83: Temple Of Sorrow

To accompany the new song “Temple of Sorrow,” by M83 (aka French musician Anthony Gonzalez), a nine-minute film—part one of three, written and directed by Bertrand Mandico—takes viewers along the Nirvana Queen’s wild and mystical quest for autonomy. Mandico’s three-part story Extazus is inspired by music from Gonzalez’s upcoming instrumental album DSVII (set for release 20 September) and certainly reflects some of his inspirations: ’80s-era soundtracks from video games and sci-fi/fantasy films; and musicians, sound designers, and composers like Suzanne Ciani, Brian Eno and Mort Garson.