Bibio: Sleep On The Wing

New from Bibio (aka Stephen Wilkinson), “Sleep On The Wing” sees the prolific British musician lean further toward his folk tendencies. Void of percussion, the lullaby-esque tune comprises delicate mandolin, violin and other string instruments, as well as Wilkinson’s gentle vocals. Minimal but textured, the song fades out into a somewhat surprising end, but never waivers from its lush, bucolic foundation. With a peaceful animated video by Sonnye Lim, “Sleep On The Wing” is the lead single from an upcoming 10-track EP of the same name, which will be released in June.