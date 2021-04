Released as a Black Mirror: Bandersnatch-like interactive video (and as a more straight-forward narrative film embedded below) that everyone can play for free, LA-based producer and singer-songwriter BIIANCO’s “that’s what friends are for” empowers as it engages listeners. Zombies, each of whom represents a toxic ex-relationship, populate the choose-your-own-adventure game and must be navigated to reach the track’s vibrant conclusion.