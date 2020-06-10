Blitzen Trapper: Masonic Temple Microdose #1

Within “Masonic Temple Microdose #1”—the second psychedelia-tinged, anti-folk single from of Portland, Oregon-based Blitzen Trapper’s forthcoming record Holy Smokes Future Jokes—frontman Eric Earley address “American apathy and the nihilism that emerges from the bogus idea that complete personal freedom should be man’s ultimate goal.” Earley says humans should seek ecological balance above all else, and this is supported by the track’s mind-bending music video which only enhances the potency of the existential tune.