A poignant release from BLK ODYSSY, “Complex of a Killing Man” features singer Baby Rose and will appear on the forthcoming Blk Vintage Reprise album—which includes contributions from rapper Benny The Butcher, vocalist Eimaral Sol, funk legend George Clinton and others. Dark and mesmerizing, the track works as an opposing perspective to “Benny’s Got A Gun” and draws elements from R&B, hip-hop and funk.