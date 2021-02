It’s been a decade since Braids tantalized with their debut record, Native Speaker, and one year since we fell for the Montreal-based band’s electric ode to attraction, “Young Buck.” Today, they return with the hypnotic “Young Buck (DJ Python Remix)” and its steamy music video directed by Kevin Calero. Lead vocalist Raphaelle Standell-Preston dances herself through the visuals, surrounded by a choreography that heightens the track’s message of desire.