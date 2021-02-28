Scroll down to see more content

Steady Sun: Truth is a Needle

New York-based band Steady Sun’s sonically rich, retro-tinged single, “Truth is a Needle,” provides plenty of psychedelic elements and the Slack Barrett-directed video was designed to match. Floating from your sound system “like lysergic vapor” (record label Daptone Records writes), the song enthralls listeners with its many layers. Simultaneously something to delve into or zone out to, “Truth is a Needle” warrants repeat plays.

Jansport J: See Me Through

From Jansport J’s instrumental EP Save My Soul II, “See Me Through” carries a distinct laidback feeling that’s reminiscent of ’90s underground hip-hop, specifically Dilla beats. Jansport J (aka Justin Williams) is a California-based producer who started making music in high school, and has since worked with Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs and others.

Braids: Young Buck (DJ Python Remix)

It’s been a decade since Braids tantalized with their debut record, Native Speaker, and one year since we fell for the Montreal-based band’s electric ode to attraction, “Young Buck.” Today, they return with the hypnotic “Young Buck (DJ Python Remix)” and its steamy music video directed by Kevin Calero. Lead vocalist Raphaelle Standell-Preston dances herself through the visuals, surrounded by a choreography that heightens the track’s message of desire.

KAKY: Voyage de nuit

From French recording artist and producer KAKY’s forthcoming debut EP, Room 404 (out 12 March), the dreamy track “Voyage de nuit” supports his signature vocal delivery with warm, emotional soundscapes. KAKY initially garnered attention through Instagram and YouTube, thanks to an original sonic series called KakySound, where the artist translates everyday sounds he captures on his Tascam field recorder into DIY tracks. His expressive material does not fail to impress.

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week. Hear the year so far on our Spotify channel. Hero image courtesy of Braids