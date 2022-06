The vision of James Mercer (founder and frontman of The Shins) and producer Brian Burton (aka Danger Mouse), alt-rock act Broken Bells return with the psych-inflected single “We’re Not in Orbit Yet…” It’s the first release from the duo’s upcoming full-length, Into the Blue, their first new album since 2014’s After the Disco. A retro-futuristic music video, directed by Johnny Chrew, accompanies the releases and pairs grainy texture with sci-fi scenes.