A delicate tune lead by the charmed croon of English singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bruno Major, “Nothing” tiptoes through a loving relationship on top of sweetly sincere lyrics (co-written with Raelee Nikole). Major released the track as a surprise to fans after honing a live version through his North American tour and completing the songwriting over dinner in London. It follows up 2017’s exquisite album, A Song For Every Moon.