Gentle, personal and beautiful from start to finish, Bruno Major’s latest single “Tapestry” evokes idyllic images of nature and pinpoints moments of shared emotion, all to tell a story of long-standing togetherness. It’s another rumination from the English singer/songwriter and guitarist, this time written with Liv Dawson and Phairo. Major has quite the croon, and it services his thoughtful lyrics to underscore their power.