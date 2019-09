Haunting and delicate, Celeste’s “Strange” spotlights the artist’s vocal prowess atop a sparse, string-adorned instrumental. It’s cinematic and utterly heartbreaking upon closer listening. “Isn’t it strange? / how people can change / from strangers to friends / friends into lovers / and strangers again,” she sings. The accompanying video, has its highs and lows—the camera zooms and then recedes, sometimes cutting to black in a cyclical pattern.