The Chemist Preserving The Met’s Art Collection

“Conservation started by looking at how to treat objects that have been damaged… Now we’re thinking about how to set up displays and storage so that kind of damage doesn’t happen in the first place,” Eric Breitung, a conservation scientist at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, says. Typically, if damage occurs, it’s the job of his staff to undo it. Instead of prepping the museum exhibit-by-exhibit, Breitung wants to catalog every potentially volatile chemical, in what fabrics and materials they exist, and how his museum (and others) can work in advance to prevent these substances from coming in contact with priceless artworks. Read more at National Geographic.

Via nationalgeographic.com Posted on