Coco O: Gwen

One half of electronic soul duo Quadron, Cecilie Karshø—known professionally as Coco O—has just released her debut solo LP, It’s a Process. Full of the Danish artist’s sweet, soulful and at times beautifully breathy vocals, the resplendent album pulls influences from R&B, soul, electronic, jazz and pop. “I have been looking forward to this day for almost seven years now. To be honest, I have struggled to make this album. I needed to take some time to figure out what I’m about as an artist, and how to take ownership of my own process,” she wrote on Instagram. “Gwen” is a divine introduction to the record, but we recommend listening from start to finish.