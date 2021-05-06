Communitea Art Store Raises Money for London Chinese Community Centre

In partnership with Roomfifty, Communitea—an online marketplace raising funds for the London Chinese Community Centre—has launched, with tea-centric prints by 55 artists and designers available from £20 each. The team decided on the tea theme not only because of its importance in Chinese culture, but also because it “encourages people to come together, chat and learn more about one another,” Jenny Brewer writes for It’s Nice That. While the artists involved (including Melissa Kitty Jarram, Charlotte Mei, Wei Prior, Jack Sachs, Omse, Zipeng Zhu and others) have very different styles, there’s a vibrance and sense of optimism that ties each artwork together. Read more at It’s Nice That and shop directly at Roomfifty.

Image courtesy of Charlotte Mei