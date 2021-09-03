COOL HUNTING’s End of Summer Playlist

Scroll down to see more content

Understanding that it’s hard to say goodby to summer, we’ve made a mixtape of bittersweet songs that provide an apt soundtrack to the seasonal transition. From ethereal new wave to dramatic dream-pop and mellow neo-disco, the playlist includes tracks from various countries and decades. With music by Cocteau Twins, Robyn, Frankie Knuckles, yaeji and Arlo Parks, the vibe is one of beautiful bummers, melancholy bops and sad bangers. Enjoy it at sunrise on the beach, sunset by the pool or late at night on a dark dance floor.

Hero image by Katie Olsen