Filmmaker Daniel Askill’s Futuristic Film, “Electric Wave,” Starring Three Extraordinary Women Surfers

From filmmaker Daniel Askill (best known for groundbreaking music videos for Sia and Lady Gaga), the short film Electric Wave depicts futuristic surfing scenes in richly stylized, and sometimes allegorical, moments. Seven-time World Surf League Champion, Steph Gilmore, as well as legendary free surfer, Leah Dawson and emerging talent Coco Ho star in the exquisite cinematic experience, which was shot overnight at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in California. Japan-born, Malibu-based composer Aska Matsumiya contributes an evocative original score, which only heightens the grace and intensity of the surfers. It was produced by CONVICTS to usher in the launch of Audi’s new fully-electric e-tron. You can watch the entire film on YouTube now.

Via youtube.com Posted on