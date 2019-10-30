Leonard Cohen: Happens To The Heart

The first single from Leonard Cohen’s posthumous album, Thanks for the Dance, “Happens To The Heart” is gentle, mesmerizing and a somber reminder that the beloved artist is gone. On the contemplative song that dissects our universal outcome, Cohen sing-speaks, “I’ve broken every window / But the house, the house is dark / I care but very little / What happens to the heart.” The accompanying video—directed by Daniel Askill—references Cohen’s time spent as a zen monk. “This film is a quiet, symbolic narrative that charts the letting go of ego and the trappings of fame,” Askill explains. Altogether, it’s an enthralling, exquisite piece that’s buoyed by Cohen’s poetic lyrics. Each track from the album will be accompanied by a video of its own—each premiering on Nowness.