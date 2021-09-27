Artist Dasha Plesen’s Mold + Bacteria Compositions Capture The Beauty of Decay

Artist Dasha Plesen (aka Daria Fedorova) is a Moscow-based artist with a love of microbiological mapping. Her work—comprised of petri dishes that house a number of molds, spores and bacteria in addition to household objects—captures a multitude of textures, colors and compositions. These striking microcosms play with the organic and inorganic, exposing a profusion of infinitesimal worlds, the decomposition process and the beauty that lies in decay. View more of her lively collection at Colossal.

Image courtesy of Dasha Plesen/Colossal