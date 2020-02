Daughter of Swords, a solo project from Mountain Man’s Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, follows up the release of last year’s debut album, Dawnbreaker, with the exquisite new single “Praire Winter Wasteland.” Sauser-Monnig’s hypnotic vocals—and lyrics that ruminate on the idea of place and the spirits within—steer the track through sparse, nuanced production by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who plays multiple instruments on the song, as well.