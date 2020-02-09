Scroll down to see more content

Lido Pimienta: Eso Que Tu Haces

Lido Pimienta (who won the 2017 Polaris Prize for her debut album, La Papessa) has returned with a radiant song from her second album, Miss Colombia. Colombia-born and Toronto-based Pimienta combines soulful synth-pop, international rhythms and pretty vocals within her music. “Eso Que Tu Haces” (translated: “That thing you do / Is not love”) is no exception. Clapping percussion keeps the pace, as synth arrangements and Pimienta’s voice guide the track to its soaring climax.

Hinds: Good Bad Times

Members of Spanish four-piece Hinds (Carlotta Cosials, Ana Perrote, Ade Martin and Amber Grimbergen) turn into superheroes for the video accompanying their just-released English/Spanish song “Good Bad Times.” While this new track is a more glossy, pop-inflected tune than their previous music (which leans toward garage rock), it retains some of that lo-fi, scuzzy nature fans have grown to expect. With a summery vibe, “Good Bad Times” will appear on Hinds’ upcoming album, The Prettiest Curse.

twst: Are You Listening?

An electronic examination of attention and information overload, “Are You Listening?,” by twst (the moniker of London-based singer, songwriter and producer Chloé Davis ), rises on waves of frustration. Future-pop soundscapes expand and retract with force. twst’s themes find a home in the accompanying music video, as well—directed by Pablo Rivera.

Daughter of Swords: Prairie Winter Wasteland

Daughter of Swords, a solo project from Mountain Man’s Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, follows up the release of last year’s debut album, Dawnbreaker, with the exquisite new single “Praire Winter Wasteland.” Sauser-Monnig’s hypnotic vocals—and lyrics that ruminate on the idea of place and the spirits within—steer the track through sparse, nuanced production by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who plays multiple instruments on the song, as well.

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week. Hear the year so far on our Spotify channel.