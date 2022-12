Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV have released their first single under the moniker Decisive Pink. “Haffmilch Holiday” is a hazy electro-pop track that’s saturated in synth and punctuated by playful beeps. Humorously, it’s inspired by Deradoorian and NV’s ritual of ordering oat milk cappuccinos during production of their debut album (which is set for release next year).