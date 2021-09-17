Discovery in Moroccan Cave Suggests Humans Made Clothes 120,000 Years Ago

In the Contrebandiers Cave in Morocco, Dr Emily Hallett and her colleagues discovered animal artifacts that indicate early humans in Africa were making clothes 120,000 years ago. The 62 bones and tools from the excavation (including sand fox and wildcat bones, as well as spatulate-shaped instruments and other specialized devices) lead scientists to believe that homo sapiens from the cave made fur clothing, smooth leather and perhaps even windbreakers—garments that go far beyond simple scraps of hides. While the original appearance of these outfits remain unknown, these findings could prove clothing is a hallmark of human behavior. Read more about the discovery at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Contrebandiers