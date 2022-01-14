Donna Missal: insecure

Recording artist Donna Missal’s minimal, emotional new track, “insecure,” from her in the mirror, in the night EP, finds the vocalist excising herself from a toxic relationship. Sega Bodega and Mura Masa produced the song, but its earliest origins stem from seclusion. “I wrote the lyric and melody to a click track when I was living in NYC over the winter,” Missal says. “I was alone in the studio apartment I was renting, under the covers of a bed in the middle of the room. I set a tempo on my computer, tried a time-signature that would stimulate melodic ideas that felt very new and challenging to me, without any music to guide me I felt very free and very alone at once. I was writing about separation, solitude, and emptiness a lot during this time.”