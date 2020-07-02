Eddie Chacon: My Mind is Out Of Its Mind

From his upcoming album, Pleasure, Joy and Happiness, Eddie Chacon’s “My Mind is Out Of Its Mind” feels at once nostalgic and current—with a hint of ’80s smooth soul/jazz/pop, coupled with contemporary flourishes. The meditative, self-reflective song—produced by the brilliant John Carroll Kirby—proves Chacon’s immense songwriting ability. The music industry veteran started his first band when he was 12 years old, and was half of the ’90s duo Charles & Eddie. He also worked behind the scenes, writing music for various artists (including British R&B group Eternal) and engineering (he was second engineer on 2 Live Crew’s As Nasty As They Wanna Be), too. A photographer and later creative director for AUTRE Magazine, Chacon seems to have been hiding in plain sight since his fame with Charles & Eddie. This is the first time he has written and released music under his own name as a solo artist.