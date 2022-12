Part of VEVO DSCVR’s Artists To Watch for 2023, singer-guitarist Ethel Cain has shared a transfixing seven-minute live performance version of her ballad, “Thoroughfare,” which appears on her debut album, Preacher’s Daughter, released earlier this year. Cain recently lent her talents to a live version of Florence + the Machine’s “Morning Elvis,” and will open for Caroline Polachek during her North American tour in 2023.