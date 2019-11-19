Extinction Rebellion’s Sinking House Protest

Coinciding with Extinction Rebellion hunger strikes, a partly submerged home—symbolizing where rising water levels could reach if they were to go unchecked—floated down the Thames in London on 10 November. Using the collective’s trademark “non-violent civil disobedience,” the single-family home is an “SOS to the government on climate inaction,” the group states. Though the placement was chosen as a central spot to attract views and ultimately awareness, ER organizers insist that they aren’t blowing the potential stakes out of proportion: “under new sea level rise projections, Stratford, Barking and Dagenham and large swathes of South and West London, East Anglia, Essex and Kent will be underwater by 2050,” Rob Higgs, who created the piece, tells Fast Company. Read more there.

