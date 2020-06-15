Roy Ayers feat. Ali Shaheed Muhammad + Adrian Younge: Synchronize Vibration

Jazz/soul legend Roy Ayers (whose most recent album came out in 2004) is poised to release a new LP called JID 002, made in collaboration with A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad and producer Adrian Younge—who make up recording duo Midnight Hour. From the album, the lush tune “Synchronize Vibration” channels Ayers’ own signature sound, coupled with a breezy vibe and whispery vocals that are reminiscent of his perfect 1976 tune “Everybody Loves the Sunshine.”