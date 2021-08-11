Finland’s Nonbinary Iron Age Warrior

Discovered at Finland’s Suontaka Vesitorninmäki in 1968, an Iron Age grave held the mysterious remains of a celebrated warrior whose gender puzzled scientists for decades, as the deceased was accompanied by weapons associated with men of the era and jewelry associated with women from this time period. Now, new information released by geneticist Elina Salmela of the University of Helsinki reveals that the figure was likely (with 99.75% certainty) a nonbinary person with an extra X chromosome—creating the sex-chromosomal aneuploidy XXY, otherwise known as Klinefelter syndrome. Read more about the scientific testing, the artifacts that were found with the body and what it all means, at Artnet.

Image courtesy of Veronika Paschenko