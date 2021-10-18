First Black History Tube Map Pays Tribute to Iconic Black Britons

For the first time, London’s tube map has been reconceived to pay tribute to legendary Black Britons throughout history. Pioneers—like the first known Black woman to serve in the Royal Navy and London’s first Black bus driver—populate the map, organized into themes that coincide with each of the 11 underground lines. The categories (Georgians, sports, arts, trailblazer, LGBTQ+, vanguard, medic, campaigner, performer, literary and culture) highlight a Black figure in UK’s history at each stop. This map, created by Transport for London in collaboration with Black Cultural Archives, offers an accessible and fun entry point into learning more about Black history. Explore the map and the Black trendsetters it highlights at designboom.

Image courtesy of Transport for London/designboom