FKJ: Ylang Ylang

From FKJ’s EP of the same name, “Ylang Ylang” grows into a sprawling arrangement of strings, grand piano, and ambient vocals, courtesy of elusive singer ((( O ))) (aka June Marieezy). The producer, French multi-instrumentalist Vincent Fenton, can be seen in the accompanying video playing the piano in extravagant locales, from the center of a lush forest to the edge of the ocean at rising tide. It’s altogether delicate, and finishes with a crescendoing solo that tickles the upper octaves of the instrument.