Frances Chang: p much deranged

Fuzzy guitar, unexpected percussion and lo-fi-leaning vocals open “p much deranged,” the first track from Frances Chang’s debut album, support your local nihilist. Ever shapeshifting, the song languidly contemplates alienation and togetherness before shattering its pace completely. Accompanying the song is a music video (premiered on Beats Per Minute) by Shlomit Strutti, with psychedelic visuals that complement the song’s trippy Moog sound and unconventional trajectory.