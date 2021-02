With lyrics that nod to Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name (and a title that references one of its more fruitful scenes), Estonian lounge pop act Frankie Animal’s “Peaches” is a warm, joyful track that celebrates love. Its accompanying music video, created by Jaan Sinka and Kristjan Taal, depicts an unfolding gay love story—complete with subtle flirtation, a dance party for two and exemplary decor.