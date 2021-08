Folk recording artist Gal Musette (aka Grace Freeman) shares the beautifully haunting track “Ghost” off of her forthcoming full-length album, Backwards Lullaby. The dreamy song blossoms like a bittersweet garden of melody, as Freeman tells a tale of heartbreak, with sonic accompaniment by indie-rock act Coma Culture. Its official music video, directed by Alissa Lise Wyle, includes intimate choreography and performance by Ariadne Fernandez.