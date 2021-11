Toronto artist Haviah Mighty teamed up with NYC’s Dai Burger for a catchy rap bop, “So So,” that’s bolstered by smooth hooks served over creeping melodies. It’s the final track from Mighty’s latest mixtape, Stock Exchange, which expertly addresses systemic inequality, racism and personal growth. The track—produced by the artist, Devontée and Weird Mahdi—sees the two rappers trading bold verses, delivered with meticulously controlled vocals.