Herb Williams’ Crayon-Based Busts + Sculptures

Nashville-based artist Herb Williams’ playful crayon sculptures address climate change in ways more palatable for children. Inspired by wildfires, extreme weather and deforestation, his works make statements embedded with complex references and calls for action. “The epic catastrophes, disasters, and pandemic are virtually impossible to navigate as adults, so I am trying to create works that will help children understand and eventually deal, most hopefully [to] solve what we can’t one day,” Williams tells Colossal. “I’m exploring the myths we cling to comfort, deny or manage our way through without losing our collective humanity.” See more of his pieces on Colossal.

Photo of “First Fire,” © Herb Williams, by Hannah Deits