Lebanon-born, France-raised trumpeter, composer and producer Ibrahim Maalouf teams up with Brooklyn-born rapper, singer and record producer Erick the Architect (of Flatbush Zombies) for the raucous “MONEY.” Brimming with musical influences from the Middle East and Africa, elements of ’80s synth-pop, jazz and electronic, it’s a horn-heavy bonanza that’s much more than an ode to cash. Maalouf says, “I presented this track to him and explained my vision for it; it was about having our actions controlled by others in the name of money. I wanted to make a song about that. The idea was to imagine people as pawns, controlled and exploited, like in The Matrix. Erick was immediately on board with the concept.”
Ibrahim Maalouf and Erick the Architect: MONEY