On “Skinny Ramen Freestyle,” Erick the Architect (of rap group Flatbush Zombies) seems to float over an evolving, Linden Jay-produced beat. The two-minute track acts as a trailer for his forthcoming EP FUTURE PROOF—his first as a solo artist—out 22 January. “Skinny Ramen Freestyle” is a testament to his lyrical ability and bodes well for the upcoming solo debut.