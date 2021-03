With a trademark smooth, gooey bass line and crisp beat from Unknown Mortal Orchestra, India Shawn’s languid “Too Sweet” seamlessly blends genres to create a divine love song. The LA-based singer-songwriter teamed up with Unknown Mortal Orchestra and producer D MILE for the soulful, indie-pop- and psychedelia-infused R&B track. Her sweet vocals add a breezy brightness to the tune, the result begging for repeat listens.