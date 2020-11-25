Janko Nilović + The Soul Surfers: PRELUDE

“PRELUDE” serves as the introduction to 80-year-old Turkish pianist Janko Nilović and Russian “raw soul” group The Soul Surfers’ collaborative album, Maze of Sounds, which debuted on 6 November from Broc Recordz. Nilović (a Grammy Award-winning composer credited on Jay-Z’s “DOA,” Dr Dre’s “Loose Cannons” and more) offers cinematic piano, while the four-piece funk group does the rest. The entire album is around 30 minutes, but every moment proves worth paying close attention to.