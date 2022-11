Jessica Winter shares a glimpse of her upcoming EP Limerence with the new single “Funk This Up.” The catchy, ’80s-inflected pop song grooves upon hard synths, haunting falsettos and heavy breathing. Lyrically, it sees the artist and producer conversing with herself as she oscillates between opposing identities—which the accompanying Ella Margolin-directed music video delightfully captures, as it becomes as unconventional as the banger.