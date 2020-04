Hypnotic and meditative, Jónsi’s new song “Exhale” burns slowly over five minutes, as his breathy vocals rise over piano and dreamy synths. With glitches and echoes punctuating the melody, the tune (written and produced by Jónsi and A.G. Cook) reaches a crescendo with less than a minute left. Throughout, Jónsi sings the mantra-like lyrics, “It’s just the way it is / it isn’t your fault / it isn’t your fault / just let it go now.”