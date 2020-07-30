Jorja Smith: By Any Means

From Roc Nation’s upcoming Reprise (a compilation album that will benefit social justice organizations) comes Jorja Smith’s “By Any Means,” which was co-written and produced by Ezrah Roberts-Grey. In a statement, Smith writes, “The inspiration behind ‘By Any Means’ really came from going to the Black Lives Matter protest and leaving thinking, what can I do to keep this conversation going? It’s not just a post on social media, it’s life.” This sentiment is perfectly reflected in the haunting ballad’s lyrics: “I can see your face, see the light in your eyes / I can see the change, feel the heat of the fire / If you can feel the pain then you know you’re alive / Both feet on the line / By any means I will fight.” No stranger to addressing social justice issues (her 2016 breakout “Blue Lights” is about police brutality), Smith has created an empowering, moody song that captures the energy of the current climate, while urging listeners not to let it burn out.