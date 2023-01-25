Josh Ritter: Sawgrass + For Your Soul

Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter has released an official long-form music video that combines two new singles, “Sawgrass” and “For Your Soul,” drawn from his forthcoming album, Spectral Lines (out 28 April). The melodic first track is driven by hopeful spoken-word lyrics that ultimately yield to Ritter’s signature vocals, while the second track turns the energy up via bold instrumentation and a sing-a-long chorus. Ritter’s longtime collaborator Sam Kassirer produced the album—and also captured the Super 8 film footage that forms the combined video (which was created and edited by flatspot).