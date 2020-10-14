Juletta + Ishan: Gut Feeling

Juletta + Ishan’s “Gut Feeling” is best described through its beautiful contradictions: haunting and luminescent, smooth and uneasy, buoyant and weighty. Written and produced by both artists, the track appears on the NYC-based duo’s debut album, If I Never Hit Land (out this Friday), which is based upon real stories Juletta heard from 30 women she interviewed in New York over the course of two years (catalogued online for all to hear). “I hate your guts I love it so much,” she repeats as the hazy synths and heartbeat percussion drift away.