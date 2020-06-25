Jyoti: ORGONE

Super-talented singer, songwriter and producer Georgia Anne Muldrow will release Mama, You Can Bet! this August, under her jazz moniker Jyoti. From the record, “ORGONE” is a minimal but stirring tune, with meandering piano and free-flowing vocals that trace the topic of displacement. The artist explains in a statement the song is multi-faceted and multi-functional, with part of that being “a device for the extra low frequencies that occur to people in places, namely in the African Diaspora, in the way that the diaspora affects the people in places.” She says her process was organic, “I just closed my eyes and played piano, and then I wrote to it, and then I orchestrated on it, and then at the end, I sang the blues on it.”