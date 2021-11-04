KAINA: Anybody Can Be in Love

Singer-songwriter KAINA (aka Kaina Castillo) teases her just-announced album It Was a Home (out 4 March) with “Anybody Can Be in Love,” a dreamy, psych-inflected, soulful song that meanders along, buoyed by the Chicago-based artist’s pretty vocals. “‘Anybody Can Be in Love’ is about letting go and accepting love when it comes to any sort of relationship, romantic or platonic,” she says. “I’ve seen myself and my close friends miss out on a really great moment we’ve wished for or a great relationship because we’re so fixated on getting hurt or being fearful. ‘Anybody Can Be in Love’ is a little reminder to keep it simple and enjoy the moments you’ve been waiting for.”