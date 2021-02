From French recording artist and producer KAKY’s forthcoming debut EP, Room 404 (out 12 March), the dreamy track “Voyage de nuit” supports his signature vocal delivery with warm, emotional soundscapes. KAKY initially garnered attention through Instagram and YouTube, thanks to an original sonic series called KakySound, where the artist translates everyday sounds he captures on his Tascam field recorder into DIY tracks. His expressive material does not fail to impress.