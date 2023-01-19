Kali Uchis: I Wish You Roses

Since her second album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ in 2020, Colombian American pop artist Kali Uchis has shared a few loosies and now releases “I Wish you Roses,” accompanied by a floral-themed video directed by Cho Gi-Seok. The track, produced by Dylan Wiggins and Josh Crocker, is about “that feeling of releasing people with love,” Uchis tells Zane Lowe. “And one of my biggest inspirations was this song I used to listen to since I was little, Joe Bataan, ‘I Wish You Love.’ And since I was little, I always thought it was such a beautiful thing because we hear so many songs about that, the bitterness or the anger or the feeling of wanting revenge or the feeling of wishing things had worked out and not having a resentful attachment to those feelings.”